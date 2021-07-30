NFL's highlight-reel players: The 32 most thrilling talents of today ... and tomorrow

A notably quiet individual, Chubb introduced himself to the NFL with a rather loud statement at Oakland in 2018, scoring two touchdowns and gaining 105 yards on a grand total of three carries. He's established himself as a top-five back in the league since then, posting consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, scoring 20 touchdowns and ending multiple games single-handedly in the last two seasons. There was his three-touchdown evisceration of the Ravens in Week 4 of the 2019 season, his 59-yard run -- and wise step out of bounds -- to ice a win over Houston in 2020, and his dagger-like receiving touchdown on a screen pass against Pittsburgh on Super Wild Card Weekend. No matter the setting, the reserved Chubb can be counted on to detonate opposing defenses and make sure they remember it. (He did so in 2020, finishing as the only player in the NFL with 4-plus yards per rush after contact, per PFF.) He's a monster when it comes to rush yards gained over expectation, finishing second in the NGS metric in 2020 with +327 RYOE gained, and averaging the most per attempt in the entire NFL by a significant margin at +1.75. He owns the record in that category and it's unlikely another back will flirt with it any time soon.