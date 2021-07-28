Xavien Howard trade fits: Four teams that could use Dolphins CB

When coach Kliff Kingsbury was hired two years ago with a head-scratching 35-40 record at the college level, he was rightly tied at the hip to his innovative offense and whether No. 1 draft pick Kyler Murray was the man to run it. Entering 2021, Murray is now a budding star at quarterback, but his coach is connected more to the bottom line: After compiling a 13-18-1 record, there are expectations of playoff appearances, not just points. The Cardinals have lost CB Patrick Peterson. Yes, they added vets like Malcolm Butler and Darqueze Dennard, but why not try to further fill the void with Howard? A ball-hawking corner would solidify this defense where it needs help most, not to mention setting Murray up on some short fields via turnovers. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph knows Howard well -- he coached him in Miami in 2016 -- and prefers playing the man-to-man defense Howard excels in.