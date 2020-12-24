Defensive All-Rookie Team: Jeremy Chinn, Chase Young shine

The deserving front-runner for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award leads all rookies in tackles (100), and he also made NFL history by returning fumbles for touchdowns on back-to-back plays against the Vikings in Week 12. But his implementation by Carolina defensive coordinator Phil Snow is what has impressed me most. Snow has played the second-rounder out of Southern Illinois in multiple roles you wouldn't expect a player from a small college to immediately handle. When I was talking to Chinn on SiriusXM NFL Radio, he mentioned that the behind-the-scenes tutelage of former Panthers stud Luke Kuechly has also helped, with Kuechly serving like a second coach to him. You can see just how much Chinn means to the Panthers by watching Carolina's loss to Kansas City, which Chinn missed; without Chinn, the Panthers had to shuffle personnel in and out of the lineup in an effort to replicate his every-down impact, while Travis Kelce (10 catches, 159 yards) was free to rack up production without having to worry about Chinn.