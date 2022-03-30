2022 NFL Draft: Ten teams that most need to ace their picks

If the Jags use every selection in their possession as of the time this was posted, they'll have made the first overall pick twice in a row -- and they'll have drafted 12 players for the second time in three years. It's hard to remember this group was in the AFC title game just five seasons ago. Since then, Jacksonville has gone through an extraordinary amount of turmoil. The presumptive franchise quarterback (Trevor Lawrence) is in place, and the roster includes some bright spots (Josh Allen, most notably), but this offseason's influx of free agents (headlined by Brandon Scherff, Christian Kirk, Foye Oluokun and Foley Fatukasi) hints at just how urgently general manager Trent Baalke and new head coach Doug Pederson want to get this ship righted after the brief and disastrous tenure of Urban Meyer.





Expecting Jacksonville to compete at a high level in 2022 might be a bit much, but the clock is ticking on Lawrence, who is under team control for just four more years (including his fifth-year option in 2025). It is in everyone's best interests to make this reboot as short as possible, and acing the 2022 draft would go a long way toward accelerating the timeline in Duval County.