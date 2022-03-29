Around the NFL

Matt LaFleur: Packers 'definitely need to get some speed' at receiver

Published: Mar 29, 2022 at 03:48 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Green Bay Packers traded top receiver ﻿Davante Adams﻿ to Las Vegas and subsequently watched ﻿Marquez Valdes-Scantling﻿ sign in Kansas City. In a week, poof, two of their top receivers were on other clubs.

Speaking on Tuesday from the NFL's Annual League Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, coach Matt LaFleur noted that the club needs to add speed to the remade receiver room.

"Certainly, if you look at our roster right now, we definitely need to get some speed in that room," LaFleur said, per ESPN. "We need a legit guy that can take off the top of the coverage. We lost a guy that was pretty good at doing that."

The Packers' current depth chart at receiver leads with fifth-year pro ﻿Allen Lazard﻿, who has yet to breach even the 550-yard receiving mark in a season; 31-year-old Randall Cobb; and second-year pro ﻿Amari Rodgers﻿, who had four catches as a rookie.

Green Bay doesn't need just speed (though that would be helpful). It needs overall talent in any form for a receiver room that just lost the best receiver in the NFL in Adams and an underrated deep threat in MVS.

While trades are one option, the best bet for the Packers to replenish the wealth at this stage of the offseason is in the draft. They have two first-round picks and two second-round picks to find talented young players they can groom.

"It's like putting a puzzle together; you've got to find those pieces that you're missing and put it all together," LaFleur said of piecing together the WR corps. "How that's going to look in the end? I have no idea right now."

Related Content

news

Ravens sign John Harbaugh to three-year extension; still no progress made on Lamar Jackson deal

The Ravens signed Harbaugh to a three-year extension through 2025, the team announced Tuesday. On the heels of Harbaugh's extension came fresh questions regarding Lamar Jackson's future, which still lacks clarity.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Tuesday, March 29

Jabrill Peppers﻿ has a new home. The former Giants and Browns safety is signing a one-year deal with the Patriots, Mike Giardi reports.
news

Saints sign QB Andy Dalton to back up Jameis Winston

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the New Orleans Saints are signing veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year contract worth $3 million.
news

NFL owners approve modified overtime rule ensuring possession for both teams in playoff games

There are new rules for NFL overtime -- in the playoffs. League owners approved a modified overtime rule that ensures both teams get a possession, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report. The rule change will be in effect for postseason games only.
news

Kyle Shanahan 'ready' for Trey Lance to be 49ers' starter: 'I think that will be sooner (rather) than later'

A day after GM John Lynch told reporters he doesn't foresee a future in which the 49ers feel obligated to release Jimmy Garoppolo, HC Kyle Shanahan said they aren't going to part ways with Garoppolo just to save salary-cap space, even if Trey Lance is ready to take over.
news

Patriots owner Robert Kraft: 'It bothers me' we haven't won playoff game in three years

The Patriots haven't lived up to their own lofty standards for the past three seasons, and it's grating on the owner. Robert Kraft said he hopes the success of last year's offseason helps the Pats get back to their winning ways.
news

Saints head coach Dennis Allen says Taysom Hill will focus on playing tight end

The days of Taysom Hill under center might be coming to an end. New Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters Tuesday that Hill's focus will be on playing tight end.
news

Doug Pederson suggests Jags could still draft OT No. 1 overall: 'You can never have enough offensive linemen'

New Jaguars coach Doug Pederson suggested that the move to franchise tag Cam Robinson for the second straight year didn't necessarily mean the Jags are ruling out drafting an O-lineman with the No. 1 pick.
news

Bucs owner Joel Glazer: Having Tom Brady back 'is the greatest news I heard all offseason'

Buccaneers owner Joel Glazer said that he went through the same gamut of feelings as fans when Tom Brady retired and then changed his mind.
news

Chiefs coach Andy Reid: 'There's no rift' with Tyreek Hill after trade to Dolphins

Speaking publicly for the first time since the Tyreek Hill trade, Chiefs HC Andy Reid explained why the team parted ways with its top wide receiver.
news

49ers GM John Lynch doesn't plan to cut Jimmy Garoppolo if no trade materializes

The potential landing spots for a ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ trade are dwindling, leading to the speculation that the 49ers might be forced to cut the quarterback to move on. However, GM John Lynch said at the Annual League Meeting that he doesn't plan to release Jimmy G outright.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW