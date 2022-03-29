Matt LaFleur: Packers 'definitely need to get some speed' at receiver

The Green Bay Packers traded top receiver ﻿Davante Adams﻿ to Las Vegas and subsequently watched ﻿Marquez Valdes-Scantling﻿ sign in Kansas City. In a week, poof, two of their top receivers were on other clubs.

Speaking on Tuesday from the NFL's Annual League Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, coach Matt LaFleur noted that the club needs to add speed to the remade receiver room.

"Certainly, if you look at our roster right now, we definitely need to get some speed in that room," LaFleur said, per ESPN. "We need a legit guy that can take off the top of the coverage. We lost a guy that was pretty good at doing that."

The Packers' current depth chart at receiver leads with fifth-year pro ﻿Allen Lazard﻿, who has yet to breach even the 550-yard receiving mark in a season; 31-year-old Randall Cobb; and second-year pro ﻿Amari Rodgers﻿, who had four catches as a rookie.

Green Bay doesn't need just speed (though that would be helpful). It needs overall talent in any form for a receiver room that just lost the best receiver in the NFL in Adams and an underrated deep threat in MVS.

While trades are one option, the best bet for the Packers to replenish the wealth at this stage of the offseason is in the draft. They have two first-round picks and two second-round picks to find talented young players they can groom.