Quandre Diggs: Seahawks 'not in a rebuild mode' post-Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner

Published: Mar 24, 2022 at 07:45 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Despite trading Russell Wilson and cutting Bobby Wagner﻿, the Seattle Seahawks have consistently insisted they aren't rebuilding but rather reloading.

That notion was reiterated to safety Quandre Diggs as he signed his new contract to remain a centerpiece of the Seahawks' secondary.

"It's always tough to see a guy like Russ go," Diggs said Wednesday, via ESPN. "It's the business at NFL and you see Russ and Bobby go and it's just like, 'Sheesh, what mode are we in?' Being able to talk to [head coach] Pete [Carroll], being able to understand that we're not in a rebuild mode, we're trying to get this thing back rolling, build a team differently a little bit. Like I said, sucks to see those guys go. Two big leaders, two big guys that's played a critical part of my career. Sucks to see them go, but for me, I had to make a decision based on myself, myself and my family."

Whether the Seahawks are in rebuild mode or not will truly be determined this fall. But, outside of trading Wilson and cutting Wagner, they haven't acted all that different than most offseasons -- including re-signing five starters.

The biggest question remains at quarterback, where Drew Lock is in line for the starting gig. Seattle could use a high draft pick on a QB in hopes of striking the same early-career gold it found in Wilson back in 2012.

Despite the perception outside the building that 2022 could be a rough year in Seattle, Diggs transmits the same optimism as Carroll.

"I've just got to trust in what I've been told and what we've talked about," he said. "It's kind of hard to see Pete want a full rebuild. It's just the way he's wired, the way he's triggered, he's all about competing and winning every day. That's always been his deal. For me to think that he's not in it to win it, it would be crazy for me to believe that. For me, I'm just trusting in what I've been told and I'm going to do my job to make sure it's not a rebuild and just go out there and make plays and try to help as much as I can."

