Chiefs trade Tyreek Hill to Dolphins: Who are the biggest winners and losers?

The Chiefs' star quarterback will enter his first season in the league without one of his two favorite weapons. How he deals with this will say a lot about where he's at in the next level of his maturation. The pairing of Hill's deep speed with Mahomes's rocket right arm made the Kansas City offense frightening for years. As close as Mahomes is with tight end Travis Kelce﻿, the quarterback more often looked for Hill when he needed a big play downfield, usually after some kind of wild improvisation. Mahomes and the Chiefs have to figure out who fills that void now. This also is part of the deal with being a franchise quarterback. If you're on the level of Mahomes, you often get one or two top receivers to throw to because a star signal-caller consumes so much of the cap space. Mahomes is beyond the point where he needs to be surrounded by a wealth of weapons. He's entered the space where he needs to be the guy who makes lesser players better.