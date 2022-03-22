NFL Power Rankings: Bills hit No. 1! Buccaneers, Broncos up 14 spots after first wave of free agency

Previous rank: No. 25





Carson Wentz just wants to be loved. "Knowing that you're wanted and feeling that support means a lot," the veteran said in his first news conference after being acquired by the Commanders. "It allows me to play confidently, freely, which will allow me to play my best ball." Wentz profiles as an upgrade over the inconsistent Taylor Heinicke, but you wonder if Washington would have ultimately been better off finding a cheaper solution on the open market. Wentz hasn't been a special player for a long time, and it's telling that two teams have now cut ties with the former No. 2 overall pick in as many years. Perhaps Wentz can rediscover his 2017 form with a standout supporting cast -- that's just not something the Commanders have at the moment.