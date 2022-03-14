Tom Brady's unretirement stirring but not surprising; Vikings know Kirk Cousins is better than QB limbo

The impact of Brady's change of heart is obviously enormous. The NFC South, which appeared wide open before Brady's announcement, now has a heavy favorite in Tampa Bay. The pursuit of Deshaun Watson by the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers becomes even more fascinating. If one of those teams trades for Watson, they are the division rival that will likely give the Buccaneers, who won the NFC South by four games last season, their steepest competition. Tampa general manager Jason Licht, who spent much of the NFL Scouting Combine talking about all the free agents the Bucs hoped to keep, certainly has a an easier job now.

"We are thrilled that Tom has decided to come back this season," Licht said. "We said we would leave all options open for him should he reconsider his retirement and today's announcement is something we have been preparing for in recent days. Bruce and I have had plenty of conversations with Tom recently that led us to believe there was a realistic chance he would want to come back. Tom is the greatest quarterback of all time who is still playing at an elite level. With this decision now made, we will continue to move forward with our offseason plans to reload this roster for another championship run."

The Bucs will not be able to keep the entire starting lineup together, as they did after winning Super Bowl LV. But playing with Brady is a powerful lure for free agents, and it is worth watching to see how players who will have a healthy market -- center Ryan Jensen among them -- weigh the chance to pursue another Lombardi Trophy with Brady versus offers from other teams. (UPDATE: Jensen agreed to a three-year deal, $39 million to stay in Tampa.)