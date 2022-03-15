Around the NFL

Former Saints safety Marcus Williams signing with Ravens on five-year, $70M deal

Published: Mar 15, 2022 at 12:41 PM
The Baltimore Ravens made a splash play to upgrade their secondary.

The Ravens agreed to terms with former Saints safety Marcus Williams on a five-year, $70 million contract, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The deal includes $37 million guaranteed, Pelissero reported.

ESPN first reported the news.

It's a massive coup for the Ravens, who had a gaping hole at free safety.

Williams is one of the top safeties in the NFL and a rangy playmaker that immediately upgrades Baltimore's secondary.

A second-round pick by New Orleans in 2017, Williams has generated 312 tackles, 15 interceptions, 38 passes defended and three forced fumbles. He's one of six players with two-plus interceptions in each of the past five seasons.

Williams allowed a 54.2 passer rating when in primary coverage in 2021, per Pro Football Focus, allowing one touchdown with two interceptions.

A reliable player, Williams has started 14-plus games in all five of his NFL seasons. He played on the franchise tag last season. Now he gets the big-time bag.

At 25 years old, Williams still has room to grow in Baltimore. He joins a Ravens secondary with corners Marlon Humphrey﻿, Marcus Peters﻿ and strong safety Chuck Clark﻿.

