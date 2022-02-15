NFL Power Rankings: Rams rule after Super Bowl LVI; how do the other 31 teams shake out?

We see every year how the teams with special quarterbacks end up hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in the end. Jimmy Garoppolo does not fall under that QB umbrella, but perhaps Trey Lance eventually will. It makes the biggest decision of the offseason an easy one for Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch. Try to maximize return in a Jimmy G trade and clear the runway for Lance, the 2021 No. 3 overall pick who played only sparingly in San Francisco's roller coaster ride to the NFC title game. Lance is well set up for success: The Niners have impact players across the offense and a play-caller in Shanahan who will know how to maximize Lance's varied skill-set. This offseason will be about getting the kid ready for the challenge of his life.