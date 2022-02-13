Raiders prepared to commit to QB Derek Carr with extension

For years, it appeared Derek Carr's future with the Raiders was in doubt. Whenever former coach Jon Gruden had the opportunity to fully support him, he often left it open.

With new coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler officially on board, Carr is finally set to receive the support that has eluded him.

Sources say the Raiders are moving forward with Carr at QB and prepared to discuss a contract extension that would keep him in Las Vegas for the foreseeable future. Carr has one year left on his contract, making nearly $20 million.

For weeks, as the Raiders searched for a coach, Carr mulled his future, with both sides left to make a mutual decision about what would come next. Sources say Carr's top choice for a new coach was actually the one the team hired. In the past, McDaniels' and Ziegler's affection for the three-time Pro Bowler led them to consider trading for him.

Now, they don't have to.