Los Angeles Rams' aggressive, all-in approach pays off in Super Bowl LVI win over Bengals

IINGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The NFL just got put on alert Sunday night at SoFi Stadium. The Los Angeles Rams didn't merely win Super Bowl LVI by a score of 23-20 over the Cincinnati Bengals. They also reminded us that there's a new way of doing business in this league, one that can generate the type of rewards every franchise covets. The Rams made blockbuster move after blockbuster move over the last 12 months, and it earned them a championship as a result.

All the lamenting about what this team will do five years from now feels irrelevant. All the speculation about how they'll handle life without a first-round pick until 2024 suddenly seems silly. The Rams went all-in with the notion that compiling stars means more than sweating salary cap trouble down the road. Nobody can question the value of such a strategy.

"It's a lot of good decisions stacked on one another but it's also a lot of really mentally tough, special people finding a way to be at their best in those critical moments," said Rams head coach Sean McVay when asked if this championship validated the team's aggressive personnel moves over the course of the year. "That's what is so great about football -- the best team doesn't always win but the team that plays the best in that winnable time does. I'm just really pleased to be associated with a group that isn't afraid to shoot their shot, take chances on things that we feel are in the best interest of the football team. There were a lot of rolled eyes at us. … It's sweet. I'm really happy for these guys."

McVay does make a legitimate point. There was more to this Rams team than flashy names on a top-heavy roster. They overcame a three-game losing streak in the second half of the season, vanquished Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champs in the Divisional Round, erased some serious demons by ending a six-game losing streak to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game and then marched to the winning touchdown in the final minutes of this Super Bowl. This team definitely didn't lack for heart.

The reality is that people won't remember that part of this team's success as much as the way this team was built. The Rams traded quarterback Jared Goff to Detroit in March for the opportunity to acquire a more talented signal-caller in Matthew Stafford. They made another huge trade at midseason when they added Pro Bowl pass rusher Von Miller to a defensive line that already had the game's premier defensive lineman, Aaron Donald. If that wasn't enough, Los Angeles signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. after the Cleveland Browns waived him in early November.