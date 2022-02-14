Around the NFL

Rams WR Van Jefferson leaves Super Bowl celebration after wife goes into labor during game

Feb 14, 2022
﻿Van Jefferson﻿ had no time to celebrate the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl title Sunday night, as he had to celebrate something even bigger -- the birth of his son. Jefferson's wife, Samaria, 40 weeks pregnant, went into labor during the game and was taken out on a stretcher.

Jefferson, informed of the news after the game, immediately left the stadium for the hospital.

"It was a great day, bro. I got three prizes today. My wife, my son and the Super Bowl," Jefferson said on Instagram Live.

Jefferson didn't get the word until the Rams had clinched their 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He was then seen hustling out of the stadium to be by Samaria's side, leaving with his father, Shawn Jefferson, who played 13 NFL seasons as a wide receiver and is now the receivers coach of the Arizona Cardinals. Samaria had informed the Rams before the game that she did not want them to tell her husband during the game if she happened to go into labor.

"He is going to play. He is going to keep playing," she said prior to the game, via The Athletic. "I said, 'You play, I'll see you at the hospital afterwards.' That's what it is. I will never take that moment away from him. I want to see him glorify God on the field that day. ... Knowing Van and how he is so caring, he just worries so much about me and the kids. ... If I did tell him or someone told him during the game, he would come off that field. We're saying, 'Hey, you go play. We'll see you after.'"

The couple has yet to choose a name for their new son.

Jefferson caught four of eight targets for 23 yards in the Rams' win. But his biggest catch -- a healthy son -- came afterward.

