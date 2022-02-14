Super Bowl LVI: What we learned from Rams' win over Bengals 

A Hollywood ending was had on Super Bowl Sunday.

Trailing late in the fourth quarter, Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams rallied to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Stafford hit Kupp for a 1-yard touchdown with 1:25 to play for the game-winning score. It was the duo's second scoring hookup.

Aaron Donald sewed up the victory when he hit Joe Burrow to force an incompletion on fourth down of the ensuing drive.

L.A. built a 13-3 lead in the first half, but the Bengals roared back on a pair of Tee Higgins touchdowns. Higgins' second score came on the first play of the second half and propelled Cincinnati to a 17-13 lead, but wasn't without controversy as replay showed the wideout grabbing and pulling cornerback Jalen Ramsey's facemask, sending him falling to the ground on the play.

But the Rams, despite being without an injured Odell Beckham, had a comeback of their own in store.

It's the Rams' first Super Bowl win representing Los Angeles (the franchise's other previous Super Bowl victory came in St. Louis). The Rams also became just the second team all time -- and in as many years -- to win the Super Bowl in their home stadium following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.