Rams DB Eric Weddle tore pec vs. Bengals, is 're-retiring' after Super Bowl LVI win

Weddle became a star in San Diego before a bitter end left a rift between him and the Chargers. After nine seasons with the Chargers, he spent three in Baltimore before landing with the Rams in 2019.

Weddle retired after the 2019 season, believing his shot at that elusive Super Bowl title was out the window after 13 seasons coming up short.

But when the Rams became woefully thin at safety, they put a call in to the veteran to see if he'd consider coming back to help patch the hole.

The 37-year-old was more than a patch. He was Flex Seal for the Rams secondary.

He began his return with just 19 snaps in Los Angeles' Wild Card Round win over the Arizona Cardinals. Then his play time boosted to 60 in the Divisional Round win over Tampa Bay. In the NFC Championship victory over San Francisco, Weddle played all 50 snaps, leading the Rams with nine tackles and a tackle for loss.

Again on Super Bowl Sunday, Weddle was credited with playing all 61 snaps, per Next Gen Stats, despite being banged up. He finished the win with five tackles.