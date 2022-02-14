Around the NFL

Rams DB Eric Weddle tore pec vs. Bengals, is 're-retiring' after Super Bowl LVI win

Published: Feb 13, 2022 at 11:41 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Eric Weddle returned after two seasons in retirement to chase a Super Bowl ring.

Mission accomplished.

With the Los Angeles Rams defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, at SoFi Stadium, Weddle heads back to retirement a champion.

"Yes, I'm re-retiring," said Weddle of a decision which was expected. "I'll go back to my daily life. Pretty banged up right now, but hey, it's well worth it. Well worth the moment."

Weddle added that he suffered a torn pectoral that would require surgery. But that pain was worth it.

"I have a lot of time to recover. World champs, man," he said.

Weddle became a star in San Diego before a bitter end left a rift between him and the Chargers. After nine seasons with the Chargers, he spent three in Baltimore before landing with the Rams in 2019.

Weddle retired after the 2019 season, believing his shot at that elusive Super Bowl title was out the window after 13 seasons coming up short.

But when the Rams became woefully thin at safety, they put a call in to the veteran to see if he'd consider coming back to help patch the hole.

The 37-year-old was more than a patch. He was Flex Seal for the Rams secondary.

He began his return with just 19 snaps in Los Angeles' Wild Card Round win over the Arizona Cardinals. Then his play time boosted to 60 in the Divisional Round win over Tampa Bay. In the NFC Championship victory over San Francisco, Weddle played all 50 snaps, leading the Rams with nine tackles and a tackle for loss.

Again on Super Bowl Sunday, Weddle was credited with playing all 61 snaps, per Next Gen Stats, despite being banged up. He finished the win with five tackles.

Weddle earned two All-Pro nods and six Pro Bowls in his career. Now he finally has that Super Bowl ring to go with it.

Related Content

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow says knee 'feels good,' will get it checked again in Cincinnati 

Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow said after Sunday's Super Bowl loss that he had his knee checked out and would again when the team gets back to Cincinnati, but said the knee "feels good."
news

NFL community, celebrities react to Rams' 23-20 win over Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

The Rams took home the second Lombardi Trophy in the franchise's history in a narrow victory over the Bengals on Sunday night. Notable figures from around the world took to social media to react to L.A.'s Super Bowl LVI victory.
news

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp named Super Bowl LVI MVP

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ hauled Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player honors after hauling in the game-winning pass in his team's 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. 
news

Super Bowl LVI: What we learned from Rams' win over Bengals 

The Los Angeles Rams won their second Super Bowl title in franchise history with a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.
news

Free-agent RB Adrian Peterson arrested for domestic violence 

Free-agent running back ﻿Adrian Peterson﻿ was arrested Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport and booked for felony domestic violence. 
news

Rams WR Odell Beckham suffers knee injury in second quarter of Super Bowl LVI

Rams WR Odell Beckham exited Super Bowl LVI in the second quarter after suffering a knee injury and was ruled out. 
news

Super Bowl LVI inactives: Rams-Bengals

The official inactives for Sunday's Sunday's Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Cardinals want Kyler Murray to take step forward in leadership, maturity

﻿Kyler Murray﻿ made headlines this week by scrubbing any references to the Arizona Cardinals from his Instagram account, leading many in football, and in the Cardinals organization, to wonder what was up with the former No. 1 overall pick.
news

Matthew Stafford, Rams to hammer out extension after Super Bowl LVI

One year removed from their blockbuster trade for Matthew Stafford﻿, the Rams brass hope to maintain their success with the QB for many years to come. Ian Rapoport reports that the Rams and Stafford are looking to hammer out a contract extension after the season.
news

Bengals coach Zac Taylor in line for lucrative contract extension after Super Bowl LVI

After leading the Bengals on an improbable run to Super Bowl LVI, set to kick off in a few hours, Zac Taylor has positioned himself for a nice payday. Ian Rapoport reports the third-year coach's representation will sit down with the club after the season and begin to hammer out a lucrative contract extension.
news

Raiders hiring Patriots WR coach Mick Lombardi as offensive coordinator

Patriots WR coach Mick Lombardi is being hired as the next Raiders OC, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Saturday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW