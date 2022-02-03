Around the NFL

Rams safety Eric Weddle plans to return to retirement after Super Bowl LVI

Published: Feb 03, 2022 at 08:27 AM
﻿Eric Weddle﻿ retired for two seasons before making a stunning comeback for the Los Angeles Rams' playoff run to the Super Bowl this season.

The 37-year-old played 19 snaps in Los Angeles' Wild Card Round win over the Arizona Cardinals, then saw his play time boost to 60 plays in the Divisional Round win over Tampa Bay. In Sunday's NFC Championship victory over San Francisco, Weddle played all 50 snaps, leading the Rams with nine tackles and a tackle for loss.

Weddle said on AM 570 LA Sports this week that, following Super Bowl LVI, it's back to retired life.

"It's amazing to be able to understand that and know that I don't have to save myself for next season, I don't have to save myself for the offseason, I didn't have to save myself for the Super Bowl last week knowing it wasn't guaranteed, so I was throwing it in there, giving it everything I got," Weddle said, per Nicholas Cothrel of SI.com. "Because listen, I don't have anything left after this other than going back and doing what I was doing before. After this Super Bowl, I move on and go back to my old life and there will be no comebacks. There will not be playing -- another team, another game -- no, no, no, no."

Weddle's return is a testament to his work ethic and heady play. Not many players can jump from the proverbial couch back into an NFL defense and perform at a high level, let alone lead the team in tackles in a championship game.

A two-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler, Weddle now chases that elusive Super Bowl ring that evaded him his first 13 seasons. A win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI would make his return to retirement that much more delicious.

