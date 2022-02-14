Rams' Aaron Donald proves he's built for the moment in Super Bowl LVI victory

"If you want something bad enough, you gotta go get it," he said afterward. "It was right in front of us. We had the lead and it was put on the defense's shoulders to make the big stop to help us be world champions. You wouldn't want it any other way. All offseason you work, you train ... just for this one game to be the last team standing. You gotta give it everything you've got. It's about being relentless and showing up when you need to. Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games."

The scene was a virtual replay of the NFC Championship Game, in which the Rams took a 20-17 lead on the San Francisco 49ers with just under two minutes to play. All San Francisco needed was a field goal to force overtime, but on third-and-long, Donald burst free, grabbed and spun quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿, who threw up a floater that bounced off his running back's hands and into those of inside linebacker ﻿Travin Howard﻿, sealing the victory.

In the two biggest games of the season, with the clock running down and the outcome in doubt, Donald hit the repeat button and showed that he is built for such moments.

"Best ever," Rams head coach Sean McVay said of his defensive captain. "I feel so privileged to even just be around him. Everybody asks me all the time about Aaron Donald, and I say he's even better than you think. He's such a special person, such a great player. I love Aaron Donald. Guys like him are why you coach."

When the game was over, the world was waiting to hear from him, Donald addressed another piece of unfinished business. He gathered with his wife and three children in an area behind the on-field stage and sat and played in the confetti. It was a touching display, one of the strongest and most intense men in football flipping the switch to his softer side. But while he was focused on them, Erica, for one, could not stop thinking about what the moment meant for him.