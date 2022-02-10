Aaron Donald's family: Rams star changed, grew in chase for Super Bowl title

As for Donald's childhood specifically, Donald's father, Archie Donald, remembers helping a young Aaron develop the discipline to fulfill his potential.

"He was a hell of a sports player," Archie said. "He could play real well, but he was kind of chubby. He was a little lazy."

Archie quickly realized yelling at his son wouldn't be effective, so instead, he made him work out with him each morning before school, which he hoped would teach him some form of obedience.

"It was just this discipline that he took for the weights, and the rest is history," the elder Donald said. "We're here today."

That's not to say the 30-year-old Donald hasn't continued to grow, even eight seasons into a decorated NFL tenure, or in the 1,000-plus days since the Rams' Super Bowl LIII loss. Erica Donald said she's seen him evolve, especially this season -- and there's one thing in particular that has led to that.

"Von Miller is somebody that's really pushed him to be more vocal," Erica Donald said. "Aaron's the type of man where he leads by his play. He leads by example."

Aaron's family members describe him as someone who's always been shy around people he doesn't know, but his wife has seen him come out of his shell this season, thanks to the guidance of Miller, the longtime Bronco who was the MVP of Super Bowl 50. She said Aaron realizes how important it is to speak up and talk with the team, and he's really taken to that role. She and he sometimes even prepare for those team conversations together.

"He truly thinks about what he's going to say, what he thinks is meaningful for everybody else, what he thinks is going to get everybody else motivated and fired up," she said.

Goggins said she can understand why Miller would have influenced Donald to, as Donald himself put it recently, be "more of a vocal leader."

"I always say, God puts people in your life at certain times for a reason," Goggins said. "Aaron looks up to [Miller]. There's certain people that you say, Dang, I would like to play with him. Well, Von is one of them, and Von is vocal. He told Aaron, 'If you speak, they'll listen.' "

And they did listen.