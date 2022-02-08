Around the NFL

Odell Beckham: I was 'very close' to signing with Patriots, Saints before landing with Rams

Published: Feb 07, 2022 at 07:28 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Odell Beckham Jr. is where he's never been before: the Super Bowl.

He nearly wasn't. A number of interested teams pursued Beckham following his release from the Cleveland Browns during the 2021 regular season, including the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots. Beckham was asked Monday about just how close he came to signing with a couple of those clubs, and the answer was the same: Very close.

"I was close. Very close," Beckham said of potentially joining the Saints. "It just didn't feel like the right time. Right place. Wrong time."

Beckham hopping on board with the Saints would have meant a homecoming for the New Orleans-area native. Joining the Patriots would have meant playing for a legendary coach in Bill Belichick.

Beckham said he'd played the hypothetical game in which he'd imagined teaming with ﻿Tom Brady﻿ in New England a few years ago, but ultimately that didn't come to fruition. Instead of answering a call from Belichick that would lead to Beckham joining the Patriots, he chose the Rams, a team coached by someone with whom Beckham said he's had a relationship "for years."

Beckham got off to a slow start but ended up playing a key role for the Rams in their run to Super Bowl LVI. It's a destination he likely wouldn't have reached with New Orleans, which missed the playoffs, and New England, which was blown out of Super Wild Card Weekend by a superior Buffalo Bills squad.

In the end, Beckham trusted his intuition when deciding where he'd next play football. It's paid off with a trip to the Super Bowl.

"All of the things, all of the signs ... when it got quiet, it's just something about this place that called," Beckham said of Los Angeles. "Aside from ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿, Von Miller. ... It just felt right in my heart and it felt right in my gut. It felt like other things I was trying to make work and this was the one that was calling me."

We'll see Sunday whether that call will lead him to the celebratory stage at SoFi Stadium.

Related Content

news

New Saints head coach Dennis Allen not out to shake things up in New Orleans, but hopes to 'create my own legacy'

New New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen wants to "create my own legacy," but also maintain what's been working for the Saints as his tenure begins. 
news

Washington DB Deshazor Everett charged with involuntary manslaughter 

Washington Commanders defensive back ﻿Deshazor Everett﻿ has been charged with involuntary manslaughter following an investigation into a fatal single-car crash on Dec. 23, 2021, the Loudoun County (Va.) Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday in a release. 
news

Titans extend coach Mike Vrabel, general manager Jon Robinson

The Titans announced Tuesday they have extended coach Mike Vrabel and general manager Jon Robinson. The team also hired former Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly as passing game coordinator and former Texans defensive line coach Bobby King as inside linebackers coach.
news

Bengals arrive in Los Angeles ahead of Super Bowl LVI

Touchdown, Bengals. Cincinnati arrived at Los Angeles International Airport at around 11:55 a.m. local time on Tuesday, five days out from their matchup with the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio on HC search: Best decision for team was choice of Lovie Smith

The Houston Texans introduced new head coach Lovie Smith during a Tuesday news conference. General manager Nick Caserio also explained to reporters the team's process during its coaching search.
news

Patriots hire ex-Giants coach Joe Judge as offensive assistant

The Patriots are reuniting with Joe Judge. The former Giants head coach is re-joining New England as an offensive assistant.
news

Giants hiring Don 'Wink' Martindale as defensive coordinator

The New York Giants plan to hire Don "Wink" Martindale as their new defensive coordinator. Martindale was New York's top candidate to replace the departed Patrick Graham.
news

Steelers to interview Louis Riddick for general manager position

Former Pitt Panther Louis Riddick is in the running to return to Pittsburgh as general manager of the Steelers. Ian Rapoport reports that Riddick is scheduled to interview for the Steelers' GM job.
news

Giants GM Joe Schoen wants 'as many at-bats as you can get' in 2022 NFL Draft

Could New York Giants new general manager Joe Schoen be a mover and shaker in the 2022 NFL Draft? Armed with the No. 5 and 7 overall picks and aiming to restock Big Blue's talent-well, Schoen suggested that he could see value in trading back to stockpile additional selections.
news

Jalen Ramsey 'of course' lobbying to shadow Ja'Marr Chase in Super Bowl LVI

﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ hasn't shadowed one receiver a ton this season. But if he has his way Sunday, the Rams corner will be matched up on Cincinnati star rookie wideout ﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿ often.
news

Von Miller, Rams aim to bring Aaron Donald title: 'Our whole friendship is about winning this Super Bowl'

The Los Angeles Rams organization is aiming to bring Aaron Donald the only thing missing in his trophy case, a Super Bowl ring.
news

Tom Brady on potential of returning: 'You never say never'

On Monday, Tom Brady briefly explained what was behind his decision to retire, expressed gratitude for the outpouring of emotion he received and ever so slightly left the door ajar for a possible return on the "Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray" podcast.  
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW