Rams WR Robert Woods (ACL) believes he should be cleared to return by minicamp

Published: Feb 08, 2022 at 11:22 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Nearly three months since tearing his ACL in practice and ending his 2021 season, ﻿Robert Woods﻿' Los Angeles Rams are just days away from playing in the Super Bowl.

Devastating as his injury was, it no doubt pales in comparison to the recent loss of his father, but Woods was optimistic and easy with a smile on Tuesday when he addressed local reporters.

While confident in the Rams' chances on Sunday in Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals, Woods likewise expressed optimism regarding his return, as he said he believes he'll be cleared in time for minicamp, but wants to be cautious as he likes to push himself during workouts.

The 29-year-old wideout said he wanted "to be able to train like I like before I give it full-go," per the Associated Press' Greg Beacham.

Woods' loss was a significant one for the Rams and came just after the arrival of ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ and thrust the former Browns and Giants receiver into a bigger role. Beckham has blossomed in the postseason, but the Rams certainly haven't forgotten about Bobby Trees and it's clearly meant a lot to him.

"I feel like the team has been really big on, 'You're a part of this, you're a part of this, you're a part of this,'" Woods said, via the team website's Stu Jackson.

Boasting a pair of 1,000-yard seasons, Woods has been with the Rams for five years, which includes their last Super Bowl march in 2018. He sees a noticeable difference in the Rams then and the Rams now based on their reaction after clinching their Super Bowl berth.

"We were really excited to beat New Orleans (in the 2018 NFC Championship Game), and I think the team was really, really composed after this (NFC Championship Game) win (over the 49ers)," he said, via Beacham.

The Rams came up short in Super Bowl LIII and are 0-2 in Super Bowls when representing Los Angeles (1-1 in St. Louis). To truly find a way into L.A. sports fans' hearts, Woods believes the Rams will have to do just the same as the L.A. Dodgers, Lakers and Kings have done, and that's bring a championship home.

"I feel like it's time for us to be part of that history," he said, via Beacham. "For new fans growing up, this is how you become their favorite team. This is how you get long, loyal fans. You win trophies"

Woods is on his own individual comeback trail, but along the way he's most certainly rooting for his Rams on Sunday.

