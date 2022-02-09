How each NFC team can replace the Los Angeles Rams at Super Bowl LVII

The Seahawks must: not trade Russell Wilson.





There’s an argument for trading Wilson now, with his value high, to better the long-term future of the Seahawks. I don’t buy that argument, especially if making the Super Bowl next season is a goal. (And if Pete Carroll is still there, it should be!)





Most of the Seahawks’ secondary and offensive line are headed for free agency. The team has plenty of cap space. This would have been a sensible year to blow up the entire machine, but ownership didn’t want to change course with Carroll or GM John Schneider. If they want to squeeze more out of the Carroll-Wilson era, they may as well go as bold as possible in spending, like their division-rival Rams did. Seattle’s roster is fine in most spots and excellent in very few.