New Saints head coach Dennis Allen not out to shake things up in New Orleans, but hopes to 'create my own legacy'

New Orleans has made a habit out of restructuring deals by often adding void years to contracts in order to spread out the cap hit over multiple years. It's allowed the Saints to remain competitive while also squeezing the most out of the salary cap and should be anticipated again in 2022, though there exists a significant difference at the game's most important position, quarterback.

"I think it's the most important decision that you make," Allen said of determining who will play the position for the Saints in 2022. "And so that's going to be one of the first things that we do, is we get together as a staff, as an organization and evaluate that position."

New Orleans currently has ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ and ﻿Ian Book﻿ under contract, and neither seems to be a legitimate solution to the lingering issue. Hill was a favorite of Payton's, but isn't a viable passer, instead finding most of his success as a runner and gadget-like player with the Saints. Book lacks experience and struggled mightily in his only significant playing time as a rookie.

﻿Jameis Winston﻿ could return to the Saints after starting at quarterback up until he suffered a season-ending knee injury, but the Saints will first have to remedy their cap situation to create room to bring him back. ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿, another backup who ended up taking a significant amount of starting snaps in 2022, is another option, though he didn't do a whole lot to convince the Saints they should retain him.

Even with this cap situation considered, Allen isn't about to shake things up when it comes to how the Saints construct their roster. The status quo is just fine for him, even if it means a couple of key players might end up departing for the financial good of the franchise.

"It's been working. What's not broke, let's not try to fix it," Allen said, via WWL Radio. "There may be some things with how we go about doing things, but I don't think from a fundamental philosophy standpoint. I don't really see that changing."