Saints hiring defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as head coach

The Saints have decided on their new head coach.

New Orleans is hiring defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as the franchise's next coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Rapoport later reported Monday evening that Allen and the Saints had agreed to terms.

Allen was one of a number of candidates to interview for the opening created by the departure of Sean Payton. Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, former Dolphins coach Brian Flores and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn were also among those vying for the job.

In the end, the Saints have opted to keep their selection in house, choosing the defensive coordinator who oversaw a steady improvement since 2015 while working under Payton.

Allen brings with him past head coaching experience from his time spent in Oakland as the Raiders' head coach from 2012-2014. That experience was far from successful (Allen went 8-28) but also came at a time when the Raiders lacked quality talent at a number of positions. Now, the 49-year-old has returned to the role of head coach with a team better equipped to compete immediately.

Allen will be tasked with working with general manager Mickey Loomis on navigating a currently treacherous salary cap situation that has the Saints sitting at nearly $76 million over the limit. Loomis will be able to get the Saints in a better position financially by restructuring a number of deals, though a few moves might also be necessary to move New Orleans below the cap this offseason.

Most importantly, the Saints need to identify who will be taking snaps for them in 2022. Taysom Hill -- a favorite of Payton in recent years -- is one of only two quarterbacks currently under contract with the team (with Ian Book being the other), and the Saints still have to decide whether they want to attempt to bring Jameis Winston back following a season-ending ACL injury.

Defensively, New Orleans boasted a strong unit in 2022 that included a number of veteran standouts. Should the majority of that group return, Allen won't have to do a ton of work to maintain the Saints' effectiveness on that side of the ball, though it remains to be seen whether he'll continue to direct the unit or hand play-calling duties off to a coordinator.