Packers WR Davante Adams appears headed to franchise tag after 2021 season

Published: Jan 02, 2022 at 07:37 AM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

While Packers wide receiver Davante Adams has consistently made noise on the field with his play, it has been silence off the field. He has barely discussed not having a contract following the 2021 season, and Green Bay has not discussed it with him.

Sources say after the Packers and Adams broke off big-money extension talks in late July, there have been no talks whatsoever about a new deal. Adams hasn't brought it up. Neither has Green Bay.

All of which sets the stage for what several sources believe is an eventuality: The Packers give Adams the franchise tag following the season before attempting to work out a long-term deal. Based off Adams' current salary situation, the franchise tag is expected to be about $20 million.

Green Bay has a tight cap situation in 2022 and, as it stands now, it would need to shed tens of millions of dollars just to get under the cap. However, based on Adams' importance to the team, the cap situation should not prevent the Packers from keeping him, sources say.

Adams has wanted to be the highest-paid WR in the NFL, hoping to eclipse DeAndre Hopkins﻿' yearly salary based on new money of $27.25 million. Based on his statistics over the last several years, Adams has a real case to be the top-paid wideout.

It would be challenging, with Green Bay rarely offering multi-year full guarantees on extensions, likely necessitating a massive signing bonus to make the contract make sense. Challenging but not impossible.

Then, of course, there is the Aaron Rodgers situation. The Packers would likely solve Rodgers' situation first in the offseason, and Rodgers said he would come to a conclusion about his future quickly after 2021.

Adams was asked this week if Rodgers' future would affect him.

"Naturally," he told reporters. "Why wouldn't it? ... It won't be the be-all and end-all, but it'll definitely be something I'm monitoring."

Follow Ian Rapoport on Twitter.

Related Content

news

NFL coaching roundup: Examining team coaching questions with two weeks left in regular season

With two weeks remaining in the 2021 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reviews several coaching situations around the league including what the Chicago Bears plan to do with Matt Nagy. 
news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) not expected to start vs. Texans, likely to undergo offseason surgery

49ers QB ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿'s injury may have been kept quiet for a few days, but the thumb injury he suffered in a loss to the Titans was a significant one. In fact, sources say that Garoppolo is expected to have surgery following the season.
news

Injury roundup: Ravens QB Tyler Huntley likely to start vs. Rams

With Lamar Jackson (ankle) sidelined, QB Tyler Huntley is likely to start for the Ravens in Week 17 vs. the Rams, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral carted off field with injury in Sugar Bowl

Ole Miss' Matt Corral, one of the nation's top quarterback prospects, was carted off the field after suffering an injury in the first quarter of the Sugar Bowl.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW