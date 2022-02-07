Top 10 team turnarounds of Super Bowl era: Where do 2021 Bengals rank?

5) 2021 Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals might end up higher on future versions of this list if they can pull off one last upset in this postseason and beat the Rams in Super Bowl LVI. It's been a remarkable run thus far, and it can't be overstated how much this franchise has accomplished since it selected LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Bengals had five straight losing seasons before reaching the Super Bowl this year (the Rams are the only other franchise in history with more years of futility before winning a conference championship). They had just six wins in the two years prior to this breakthrough season, which is the fewest amount a team has produced prior to a Super Bowl year. The Bengals also had plenty to overcome when this season began, including Burrow bouncing back from major knee surgery and playing in a division that placed three teams in the postseason in 2020. Cincinnati responded by growing up in a hurry. Rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase blossomed into a superstar on an offense brimming with talent. A defense that had relied heavily on a variety of free-agent acquisitions discovered an identity and a penchant for forcing turnovers in the postseason. The collective character of this squad can't be denied, either. The Bengals beat the Titans in the Divisional Round despite giving up a playoff-record nine sacks and then won the AFC championship despite trailing by 18 points to Kansas City in the first half. Entering this postseason, the Bengals hadn't won a playoff game in three decades. Now, they're one win away from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in franchise history. "I think if you would've told me coming into the league, when I got drafted, that we would be here this year, it would be a shock," Burrow said after the AFC Championship Game. "Like I said earlier, now I'm not surprised. I've been playing this whole year and I knew we'd have a chance to be here."