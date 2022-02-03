Bengals' Joe Burrow didn't want to play QB as a kid: 'Obviously, I'm glad it worked out the way that it did'

Cincinnati Bengals fans can thank Joe Burrow﻿'s peewee football coach for steering him towards the quarterback position.

The Bengals signal-caller said Thursday he initially didn't want to play QB as a youth.

"I wanted to be a running back or a receiver, I don't know why," he said. "I guess I thought in peewee football we weren't gonna throw the ball very much, so I wanted to have the ball in my hand. Obviously, I'm glad it worked out the way that it did. This is my career, I don't know if I'd be an NFL wide receiver, that's probably a pipe dream, but I can play quarterback pretty well."

Pretty well, indeed.

All Burrow has done since is become a four-star recruit out of high school and a college national champion, and, now, set records on his way to a Super Bowl.

Burrow is the main reason the Bengals have gone from winning only two regular season games in 2019 to potential Super Bowl champions.

"I think my favorite part about playing quarterback, there's great players at every position in the NFL but I think only a few really affect the game in a drastic way and I think quarterback is the one position on the field that can really affect the game on every single play and I like having the ball in my hands every play and being able to win or lose with me," he said.

Ahead of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams, Burrow noted that he's still nursing a pinky injury suffered in Week 13, which he's played through. The QB noted it's something he'll be "dealing with" until he gets a break after the Super Bowl.