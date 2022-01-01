Former Cowboys player, NFL head coach Dan Reeves passes away at 77

In 23 seasons as a head coach, Reeves concluded his career with a 190-165-2 record in the regular season. He led his teams to nine postseason berths and was 11-9 in the playoffs.

A Georgia native, Reeves died three weeks shy of his 78th birthday.

He played college ball at South Carolina as a quarterback, but went undrafted before joining Tom Landry's Cowboys in 1965. Dallas went 7-7 that season, but was a winner every season thereafter during Reeves' playing career. He finished his days on the field with 1,990 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns over eight seasons – his best showing coming in 1966, when the halfback tallied a team-high 757 yards and eight touchdowns. A versatile back whose career was ultimately slowed by a knee injury, Reeves also had 129 receptions for 1,693 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Reeves, who began his coaching career as the Dallas backfield coach in 1975, was the Cowboys' offensive coordinator from 1977-1980 before becoming the Broncos' head coach in 1981 when he was only 37-years-old. Under the Reeves umbrella, the Broncos became an AFC powerhouse in the 1980s. In his dozen seasons with the club, Reeves captained Denver to six playoff appearances, five division titles and three Super Bowl runner-up finishes.

In 1993, Reeves took over as the Giants' head coach and produced an 11-5 season in the first of four campaigns with Big Blue.

His career concluded over seven seasons leading the Falcons. Reeves piloted the "Dirty Bird" Falcons of 1998 as the team finished the regular season at 14-2 and marched to the franchise's first Super Bowl before losing to Reeves' old squad, the Broncos.

"Dan Reeves leaves a lasting legacy in our game as a player and coach. His track record of success in Dallas, Denver, New York and Atlanta over several decades speaks for itself, marking a long and successful life and career in football," Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in a statement. "On behalf of the Atlanta Falcons I extend our condolences to Dan's family and friends as they mourn his passing."