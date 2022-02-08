How each AFC team can supplant the Bengals at Super Bowl LVII

The Dolphins must: acquire the right players for Mike McDaniel, especially on the offensive line.





McDaniel was an exciting choice for head coach of the Dolphins. He surely sold his vision on maximizing Tua Tagovailoa, who would be helped immeasurably by McDaniel's strong running-game credentials. The problem is that the Dolphins have changed course so often in roster-building that many of the high draft picks Miami used over the last few years, especially on the offensive line, may no longer fit. They were all underachieving anyway. If the Dolphins are going to embrace McDaniel's approach, they now need athletes who fit his style of offense, especially up front.