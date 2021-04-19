Around the NFL

Deshaun Watson lawyer files response to 22 lawsuits against Texans QB

Published: Apr 19, 2021 at 03:01 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The attorney for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson issued a response Monday in Harris County (Texas) District Court to the 22 lawsuits filed against Watson denying allegations and claims made against him and requesting a trial by jury.

The filing by Houston-area lawyer Rusty Hardin comes after two judges ruled earlier this month that the women suing Watson must replead and identify themselves. The women previously had filed complaints against Watson anonymously as Jane Does. A total of 23 women have filed civil suits alleging sexual assault and misconduct against Watson, with one dropping her suit last week.

"Today we answered the lawsuits filed against our client Deshaun Watson," Hardin said in a statement Monday. "Mr. Watson has been adamant that he did not engage in any improper conduct and we strongly believe him. Therefore, the answer to the question of whether we are saying that all 22 plaintiffs are lying about the allegations of sexual misconduct by Mr. Watson is a resounding yes."

Monday's response claims that in the days since learning the identities of Watson's accusers, his legal team has "uncovered evidence that numerous allegations" in the cases against Watson "are simply not true or accurate."

Lawyer Tony Buzbee, who represents all 22 women with lawsuits against Watson, issued the following statement in response to Monday's filing.

"As fully anticipated and despite his lawyer's previous statements, Deshaun Watson's only defense is to call these brave women liars," Buzbee said. "The weak and vague allegations made in Defendant's response are demonstrably false. Watson can't deny he sought out an unusually high number of women for massages on Instagram; he doesn't deny he insisted on being nude or nearly nude; he can't deny the massage sessions occurred; he can't deny he wanted more than a "massage"; and he hasn't credibly denied that something bad happened during the session -- he instead claims that any sexual acts were consensual. Of course his definition of 'consent' doesn't comport with that of everyone else. I have faith that the court process will sort out the truth as these matters progress."

The Houston Police Department announced in a statement April 2 it had opened an investigation following a complaint being issued against Watson.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio told reporters last Friday the team will "respect the legal process" as it relates to Watson, and their focus remains on the upcoming offseason workout program and the 2021 NFL Draft.

The NFL is currently investigating the allegations against Watson.

Related Content

news

Seahawks DE Aldon Smith wanted for second-degree battery in Louisiana

An warrant was issued Monday for the arrest of Seattle Seahawks defensive end Aldon Smith on a second-degree battery charge, the St. Bernard Parish (La.) District Attorney's Office announced.
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid: 'Door always remains open' for possible Mitchell Schwartz, Eric Fisher return

The Chiefs starting offensive tackles Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher earlier this offseason, but Kansas City head coach Andy Reid did not rule out a return for either player Monday.
news

Patrick Mahomes 'ahead of schedule' with toe rehab, hopes to improve footwork

﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿' 2020 season ended in disappointing fashion, but there's plenty of reason to be excited for 2021. For one, he's ahead of schedule in rehabbing his toe injury, he told reporters Monday.
news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta: 'Insulting' to say Baltimore doesn't have WRs

Despite their interest in WRs in free agency, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta took issue with the belief that his club needs to upgrade the receiver corps, pointing to the young talent already amassed.
news

Alex Smith announces retirement after 16-year career in NFL

The reigning Comeback Player of the Year won't be returning to the gridiron in 2021. ﻿Alex Smith﻿ announced his retirement Monday in an Instagram post.
news

Ex-Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva to visit Ravens

With the ﻿Orlando Brown﻿ situation hanging overhead, the Baltimore Ravens are taking a look at a free-agent offensive tackle. Former Steelers tackle ﻿Alejandro Villanueva﻿ is set to visit Baltimore this week.
news

Roundup: Giants sign RB Sandro Platzgummer from International Player Pathway Program

Sandro Platzgummer is back with Big Blue. The running back spent 2020 with the Giants as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program.
news

Rams COO Kevin Demoff says team doesn't regret Jared Goff contract extension

The Los Angeles Rams traded two first-round picks to upgrade from ﻿Jared Goff﻿ to ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿. Given the price tag, it was clear the Rams paid a hefty fee to offload Goff's contract, a pact team brass doesn't regret.
news

Panthers teammates Sam Darnold, Christian McCaffrey building chemistry with workouts

Sam Darnold worked out with All-Pro running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ last week in California. Peter King spoke with Darnold's QB coach Jordan Palmer, who said the duo is already making progress together.
news

Cincinnati Bengals unveil new uniforms

The Cincinnati Bengals released their new uniforms on Monday morning, completing a process the team has teased for months.
news

NDSU QB Trey Lance set for his second pro day

The last big QB pro day of the 2021 offseason kicks off Monday afternoon. North Dakota State's Trey Lance will hold his second pro day today in Fargo.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW