One thing each AFC team can do to dethrone the Chiefs in 2020

I don't know who the perfect quarterback is for Jon Gruden or how general manager Mike Mayock is going to get him. The Raiders could certainly do a lot worse than Carr, who showed improvement across the board in 2019 even if his better-safe-than-sorry playing style doesn't appear to satisfy Gruden's ever-wanting taste. If Carr were in line to be the unquestioned starter in 2020, Gruden would have said so. He went out of his way not to. Whether the Raiders would take a swing on Tom Brady, Jameis Winston or a draft pick to be named later, Carr's trade value might never be higher than right now. Any quarterback change would involve huge risk and an array of moving parts, but Gruden does not look like a man afraid to take a huge gamble just as he hits the Vegas strip.