2022 NFL head coach hires: Exploring the results of another cycle marred by diversity issues

Have you watched Josh Allen over the last two years? Then you know why Daboll immediately became the front-runner for this job once the Giants hired Joe Schoen as new general manager. Daboll and Schoen spent the past four years together in Buffalo, and the Bills' offense has been in the top three in scoring in each of the past two seasons, coinciding with Allen's rise. Just look at the quarterback's immense growth under Daboll's tutelage:





Allen in 2018-19: 56.3 comp%, 184.4 y/g, 6.6 y/a, 30 TD, 21 INT, 78.2 passer rating.

Allen in 2020-2021: 66.1 comp%, 271.2 y/g, 7.3 y/a, 73 TD, 25 INT, 99.2 passer rating.





It's no secret that the first order of business in New York is to develop quarterback Daniel Jones, whom the Giants know has been undermined by constant coaching turnover. In a related vein, Big Blue's offense has fallen into utter disrepair, finishing 31st in scoring and total offense in each of the past two seasons.





Now, it must be noted that the Giants were one of three franchises specifically named in Flores' lawsuit, with the coach claiming the organization brought him in for a "sham interview" in order to fulfill the Rooney Rule. The team claims this allegation is "disturbing and simply false."