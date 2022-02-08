Around the NFL

Von Miller, Rams aim to bring Aaron Donald title: 'Our whole friendship is about winning this Super Bowl'

Published: Feb 08, 2022 at 07:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Aaron Donald﻿'s singular goal is hoisting a Lombardi Trophy. The rest of the Los Angeles Rams aim to help him get there.

"This building wants to win for Aaron Donald, to create more for his legacy and what he's done," defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. "Our people in PR, community relations, the football office, ops, everything that we have, the training room, his players, his brothers -- we want to win for Aaron Donald."

Donald has repeatedly said that the only thing missing from his trophy case is a Super Bowl. The dominating defensive lineman has already won three Defensive Player of the Year awards, made eight Pro Bowls, earned seven first-team All-Pros, won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2014 and been named to the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team.

Late in the NFC Championship Game, Donald rallied his defensive teammates on the sidelines as the Rams trailed in the second half. They responded, smothering the Niners' offense on the final three drives of the game.

It's that burning desire to be crowned a champion that keeps Donald motivated. In turn, his teammates and coaches want to give their leader that prize.

"I remember watching Aaron Donald's face because they kept showing him on television," Morris said. "Looked into his eyes, and I felt that hurt. I felt that pain.

"And when I got here, that was the first thing that I said to him. I said, 'I'm going to do everything in my power, everything possible, to help you win a championship.' And I mean that. And my feet are easily in their place because when I think about that guy and what it means to him, and what I will do to try to help him win a championship."

When the Rams traded for Von Miller, they brought in a player who knew what it took to win a Super Bowl.

"That's really all we talk about," Miller said of his relationship with Donald. "Everything that I talk to him about is about winning a Super Bowl, how can I help him be a better Aaron Donald, how can he make me a better Von Miller. Our whole friendship is about winning this Super Bowl."

Donald said the only thing on his mind in the days leading up to Super Bowl LVI is getting over the hump after losing their last trip to the big stage.

"I know what it feels like to be there, but I don't know what it feels like to win," he said. "I feel like I accomplished a lot in a short amount of time in this league.

"The only thing I'm lacking now is being a world champion."

Donald, the most menacing player in the NFL, has a promise to keep.

"These moments last forever, this is special stuff," said Donald. "I remember the last Super Bowl we went to, I promised my daughter she would get to play in the confetti.

"She always asks me, 'Remember Daddy, you said I could play in the confetti when we win the Super Bowl, you gotta win the Super Bowl.' That's stuff, memories that last forever. Being able to share that with your family, with your kids, that's special."

If Sunday goes right for the Rams, Donald and his daughter will finally have their dance in the confetti rain.

