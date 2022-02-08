Sean McVay says Tyler Higbee (MCL) likely won't practice to start week, status for Super Bowl LVI TBD

Tyler Higbee﻿'s status for Super Bowl LVI remains unknown ahead of gameday.

Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters during Monday's media availability that he doesn't believe the starting tight end will practice this week as he continues to recover from an MCL sprain he sustained against the 49ers in the NFC title game.

McVay added that the team will continue to take it one day at a time with Higbee, and plans to re-assess both the tight end and injured offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (pectoral) later in the week. McVay also noted that he's optimistic running back Darrell Henderson (MCL) and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (pec) will be activated off injured reserve in time for Sunday.