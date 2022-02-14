Around the NFL

Who could Super Bowl champion Rams face to kick off 2022 season?

Published: Feb 14, 2022 at 08:16 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Confetti still tumbles about Inglewood, California, in the aftermath of the Los Angeles Rams' 23-20 Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. But we're not going to wait for the street sweepers to pick up those celebratory streamer bits to consider the next meaningful game to take place at SoFi Stadium.

With the Rams becoming the second consecutive team to win the Super Bowl in their home building, the 2022 NFL season will kick off where it ended.

As always, there will be changes in the offseason. Players will retire or move on, and newcomers will be added, but with Matthew Stafford inching toward an extension that will keep him in L.A. beyond 2022 and Cooper Kupp and others still in town, the nucleus will remain for the Rams' title defense.

That defense starts with the NFL Kickoff game, traditionally at the Super Bowl winner's house. For the '22 season, L.A. is set to host the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders.

Let's take a look at three of the best options to kick off the 2022 campaign.

Buffalo Bills

In an alternate universe, the Bills and Rams met to crown the world championship this season. Buffalo has young star quarterback Josh Allen, who should be an MVP candidate in 2022. In addition, the Bills have stars on offense like ﻿Stefon Diggs﻿ and a defense that was among the best in the NFL this year. With the back-to-back AFC East winners on tap to travel to L.A., the league would get two marketable clubs with star QBs. Pitting the Bills and Rams to open the season would also offer a potential preview of Super Bowl LVII.

Dallas Cowboys

Would the NFL want the Cowboys in back-to-back Kickoff games? Given the success of last year's affair and the eyeballs Jerry Jones' team brings, the Cowboys should always be considered a favorite to be in the major network windows. It helps that the Cowboys boast a plethora of talented stars, from Defensive Rookie of the Year ﻿Micah Parsons﻿ to quarterback ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ to receiver ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿ and others. A Rams-Cowboys matchup to kick off the season could have significant ramifications for the NFC playoff race with two division winners battling it out.

Las Vegas Raiders

With the NFL's penchant for saving divisional opponents for later in the season likely ruling out an NFC title game rematch with the 49ers, the Raiders are the next best option of the rest of the bunch. While the league doesn't usually put new coaches in that position, this is Josh McDaniels' second-go-around as a head coach. The long-time Patriots OC joining Vegas offers a cavalcade of storylines, starting with quarterback ﻿Derek Carr﻿ building on a solid season. The Raiders opening against the Rams would certainly draw intrigue, but could the potential for the Silver and Black fans invading SoFi cause the NFL to think twice?

Bonus:

If the Broncos pull off a trade for a certain quarterback who is currently a minority owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, all bets are off, and Denver leaps to the top of this list.

Related Content

news

Matthew Stafford completes journey to mountaintop with Super Bowl LVI victory

Matthew Stafford led the Rams on a go-ahead scoring drive to give Los Angeles a 23-20 lead with less than two minutes remaining in Super Bowl LVI, then was forced to watch his defense attempt to preserve it. 
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow says knee 'feels good,' will get it checked again in Cincinnati 

Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow said after Sunday's Super Bowl loss that he had his knee checked out and would again when the team gets back to Cincinnati, but said the knee "feels good."
news

Rams DB Eric Weddle tore pec vs. Bengals, is 're-retiring' after Super Bowl LVI win

After his comeback aided the Rams' secondary down the stretch, defensive back Eric Weddle, who suffered a torn pec in the Super Bowl win, is "re-retiring."
news

NFL community, celebrities react to Rams' 23-20 win over Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

The Rams took home the second Lombardi Trophy in the franchise's history in a narrow victory over the Bengals on Sunday night. Notable figures from around the world took to social media to react to L.A.'s Super Bowl LVI victory.
news

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp named Super Bowl LVI MVP

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ hauled Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player honors after hauling in the game-winning pass in his team's 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. 
news

Super Bowl LVI: What we learned from Rams' win over Bengals 

The Los Angeles Rams won their second Super Bowl title in franchise history with a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.
news

Free-agent RB Adrian Peterson arrested for domestic violence 

Free-agent running back ﻿Adrian Peterson﻿ was arrested Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport and booked for felony domestic violence. 
news

Rams WR Odell Beckham suffers knee injury in second quarter of Super Bowl LVI

Rams WR Odell Beckham exited Super Bowl LVI in the second quarter after suffering a knee injury and was ruled out. 
news

Super Bowl LVI inactives: Rams-Bengals

The official inactives for Sunday's Sunday's Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Cardinals want Kyler Murray to take step forward in leadership, maturity

﻿Kyler Murray﻿ made headlines this week by scrubbing any references to the Arizona Cardinals from his Instagram account, leading many in football, and in the Cardinals organization, to wonder what was up with the former No. 1 overall pick.
news

Matthew Stafford, Rams to hammer out extension after Super Bowl LVI

One year removed from their blockbuster trade for Matthew Stafford﻿, the Rams brass hope to maintain their success with the QB for many years to come. Ian Rapoport reports that the Rams and Stafford are looking to hammer out a contract extension after the season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW