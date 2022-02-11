Around the NFL

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons named 2021 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

Published: Feb 10, 2022 at 09:29 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons took the lead for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award early in the season and ran away with the hardware.

Though the competition wasn't in doubt, Parsons was officially named the 2021 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year on Thursday night during NFL Honors. He was a unanimous choice, earning all 50 votes.

The 22-year-old adds the DROY award to first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors he received as a rookie.

Parsons' difference-making talent was on display all the way back in the Hall of Fame Game in August when the rookie was already flying around the field making plays.

Parsons never slowed. The No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft racked up 84 tackles, 13 sacks -- two shy of the NFL rookie record -- three forced fumbles and three passes defensed in 16 regular-season games played.

With blazing speed, the linebacker could close on ball-carriers in a blink. Seemingly every week, an opposing quarterback was stunned that Parsons would get on him so quickly during a scramble. The demon possesses the size-speed combo to make life difficult on offensive linemen and track pass catchers in space.

Parsons became the only rookie with 80-plus tackles and 10-plus sacks in the last 25 seasons. Among rookies, he ranked first in sacks (13.0), first in QB hits (30), first in tackles for loss (20), tied for first in forced fumbles (three), and second in tackles (84). Among all players, Parsons ranked in the top six in sacks, QB hits and tackles for loss. His 30 QB hits were the most by a rookie since the stat began being tracked in 2008 -- next highest: Von Miller (29) and Aldon Smith (27), both in 2011.

The Cowboys asked Parsons to line up all over the field as a rookie. He started the year looking like the league's best off-the-ball linebacker, stuffing the run and covering in space. Then, as injuries mounted on the Dallas defensive front, the Cowboys asked Parsons to put his hand in the dirt and rush the passer. He did so with devastating effect for quarterbacks.

The versatility Parsons supplied helped turn a moribund Cowboys defense into one of the best in the NFL in 2021.

The scary part for opponents: Parsons still has room for improvement.

"I can get better everywhere," Parsons said this week. "I can become a better pass rusher. I can become a better linebacker. Like, anything. I just feel like I'm just out there raw and I was just learning and I grew and I kept getting better and better throughout the year. No one's ever perfect. There's always room to grow in many ways to get better."

Related Content

news

Rams OT Andrew Whitworth named 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year 

Over 16 NFL autumns, Andrew Whitworth has blocked the best of the best while also leaving an indelible mark on local communities. Just days before he's set to play in Super Bowl LVI, the big man with the big heart received the NFL's most prestigious tribute: the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers named 2021 AP NFL MVP

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named the 2021 AP NFL Most Valuable Player on Thursday night. Rodgers also won MVP honors last season, and he now holds four overall.
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp named 2021 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year

After claiming the first receiving triple crown in more than a decade, and just the fifth in history, the Rams' Cooper Kupp was voted the 2021 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year on Thursday during NFL Honors. 
news

Titans coach Mike Vrabel named 2021 AP NFL Coach of the Year

The Titans overcame the loss of their most impactful player among a rash of injuries to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC last year, and now their coach has been honored accordingly. Mike Vrabel was named the NFL AP Coach of the Year on Thursday. He is the first coach in Titans history to earn the award.
news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 revealed at 'NFL Honors'

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 was revealed at NFL Honors on Thursday night. Among the inductees were Richard Seymour, LeRoy Butler and Tony Boselli.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow named 2021 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was named the 2021 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year on Thursday at "NFL Honors" in Los Angeles.
news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase named 2021 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was named the 2021 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year on Thursday during "NFL Honors."
news

Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt named 2021 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year

T.J. Watt's record-tying season clinched the NFL's AP Defensive Player of the Year award. Watt's 22.5 sacks tied Michael Strahan's record for most in NFL history since sacks began being recorded in 1982.
news

List of 'NFL Honors' award winners from 2021 NFL season

Thursday night celebrated another year of excellence in the NFL with the 11th edition of NFL Honors, which aired live nationally on ABC at 9 p.m. ET from YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. The annual event features the announcement of The Associated Press awards and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Dan Quinn earns 2021 AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year after Cowboys' turnaround 

In one season's time, Dan Quinn turned the Cowboys defense from a laughingstock to a driving force in the club winning the NFC East title. That remarkable reversal of fortune in Quinn's first season as Dallas DC led to him being named AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year on Thursday at NFL Honors.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Feb. 10

Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (knee) is trending in the right direction and so too is Rams running back Cam Akers. Updates on Bengals and Rams injuries, plus, other news from around the NFL.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW