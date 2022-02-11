Cowboys LB Micah Parsons named 2021 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons took the lead for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award early in the season and ran away with the hardware.

Though the competition wasn't in doubt, Parsons was officially named the 2021 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year on Thursday night during NFL Honors. He was a unanimous choice, earning all 50 votes.

The 22-year-old adds the DROY award to first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors he received as a rookie.

Parsons' difference-making talent was on display all the way back in the Hall of Fame Game in August when the rookie was already flying around the field making plays.

Parsons never slowed. The No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft racked up 84 tackles, 13 sacks -- two shy of the NFL rookie record -- three forced fumbles and three passes defensed in 16 regular-season games played.

With blazing speed, the linebacker could close on ball-carriers in a blink. Seemingly every week, an opposing quarterback was stunned that Parsons would get on him so quickly during a scramble. The demon possesses the size-speed combo to make life difficult on offensive linemen and track pass catchers in space.