Cowboys LB Micah Parsons says he 'can get better everywhere' after stellar rookie season

Micah Parsons﻿' rookie campaign was a revelation, with the Dallas Cowboys linebacker proving to be a playmaker all over the field en route to 13 sacks, a Pro Bowl appearance, first-team All-Pro honors and a likely Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

The 22-year-old, however, believes he's just scratching the surface of his ability.

"Bro, I can get better everywhere," Parsons said, via ESPN. "I can become a better pass rusher. I can become a better linebacker. Like, anything. I just feel like I'm just out there raw and I was just learning and I grew and I kept getting better and better throughout the year. No one's ever perfect. There's always room to grow in many ways to get better."

Parsons proved a dynamic linebacker, able to close on ball carriers and quarterbacks with lightning speed. When injuries knocked out several of the Cowboys' edge rushers, the rookie stepped in and showed he owns the pass-rushing acumen to shine along the defensive line as well. From there, the Cowboys utilized talents across the formation to create mismatches.

Parsons' play was a key reason behind the Dallas defense's resurgence after a woeful 2020 campaign. Another crucial arrival was defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who returns to the Cowboys after interviewing for several head coaching openings. Parsons said that getting Quinn back will be critical to the Cowboys' defense remaining a force in 2022.

"The more we get this going, the more we get guys to buy into what Q's trying to build in Dallas, the better we're going to get," Parsons said. "I think we have one of the better defenses in the league this year and we're only going to get better with the more experience."