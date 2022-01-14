Around the NFL

2021 All-Pro Team: Jonathan Taylor, T.J. Watt, Cooper Kupp highlight roster

Published: Jan 14, 2022 at 12:39 PM
logo_author_2020_logo_AP_png
Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Five players, including dynamic pass catchers Cooper Kupp and Davante Adams, are unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro Team.

Joining the Rams' Kupp and the Packers' Adams in receiving votes Friday from all 50 members of a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league are Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt, and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

While Donald is a perennial pick — the three-time Defensive Player of the Year makes the team for the seventh time in his eight pro seasons — Watt is on it for a third time. He tied the NFL record for sacks with 22 1/2. Adams makes it for the second time, and the other two are newcomers as All-Pros. Kupp led the NFL in receptions (145), yards receiving (1,947) and TD catches (16). Taylor was the top rusher by a landslide with 1,811 yards and scored 18 touchdowns on the ground, two as a receiver.

"Obviously, it's an honor to be recognized, and it wouldn't be possible without my coaches and incredible teammates, but the awards and accolades aren't what drives me," said Watt, whose Steelers play at Kansas City on Sunday. "It's competing with and for them, this franchise, and this city, that drives me. My coaches and teammates are the people that put me in a position to make splash, help us win, and this recognition honestly doesn't come without them."

Like Donald, although not nearly as often as the offense-wrecking DT, several players are making another appearance on the All-Pro Team. Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers is on for the fourth time, as is Philadelphia center Jason Kelce — one more than his brother, Chiefs' star tight end Travis. One better than them: Dallas right guard Zack Martin and Baltimore placekicker Justin Tucker at five.

Three-time All-Pros are Colts linebacker Darius Leonard, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward. Double All-Pros are Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett and Titans safety Kevin Byard.

The other 14 2021 All-Pros are making their debuts. On offense, 49ers left tackle Trent Williams is a newcomer in his 11th NFL season, joined by Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, Buccaneers right tackle Tristan Wirfs, Browns left guard Joel Bitonio, and 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. On defense, it's linebackers Micah Parsons of Dallas, the only rookie on the squad, and De'Vondre Campbell of Green Bay; Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs; Bills safety Jordan Poyer; and five special teamers: Las Vegas punter A.J. Cole, Jets kick returner Braxton Berrios, Ravens punt returner Devin Duvernay, Saints special teams ace J.T Gray, and Colts long snapper Luke Rhodes.

The Packers, Colts, Ravens, Rams and Cowboys each have three All-Pros. There's an even breakdown by conference of 14 apiece.

The full roster can be found below.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay

Running Back: Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis

Tight End: Mark Andrews, Baltimore

Wide Receivers: Davante Adams , Green Bay; Cooper Kupp﻿, Los Angeles Rams; Deebo Samuel﻿, San Francisco

Left Tackle: Trent Williams, San Francisco

Right Tackle: Tristan Wirfs﻿, Tampa Bay

Left Guard: Joel Bitonio﻿, Cleveland

Right Guard: Zack Martin, Dallas

Center: Jason Kelce﻿, Philadelphia

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers: T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Myles Garrett, Cleveland

Interior Lineman: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cameron Heyward﻿, Pittsburgh

Linebackers: Micah Parsons﻿, Dallas; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis; De'Vondre Campbell﻿, Green Bay

Cornerbacks: Trevon Diggs﻿, Dallas; Jalen Ramsey﻿, Los Angeles Rams

Safeties: Kevin Byard﻿, Tennessee; Jordan Poyer﻿, Buffalo

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter: A.J. Cole﻿, Las Vegas

Kick Returner: Braxton Berrios﻿, New York Jets

Punt Returner: Devin Duvernay﻿, Baltimore

Special Teamer: J.T. Gray, New Orleans

Long Snapper: Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay

Running Back: No selection

Tight End: Travis Kelce﻿, Kansas City

Wide Receivers: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Ja'Marr Chase﻿, Cincinnati

Left Tackle: Rashawn Slater﻿, Los Angeles Chargers

Right Tackle: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia

Left Guard: Quenton Nelson﻿, Indianapolis

Right Guard: Wyatt Teller﻿, Cleveland

Center: Corey Linsley﻿, Los Angeles Chargers

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers: Robert Quinn, Chicago; Maxx Crosby﻿, Las Vegas

Interior Lineman: Chris Jones, Kansas City; Jeffery Simmons﻿, Tennessee

Linebackers: Demario Davis﻿, New Orleans; Roquan Smith﻿, Chicago; Bobby Wagner﻿, Seattle

Cornerbacks: J.C. Jackson, New England; A.J. Terrell﻿, Atlanta

Safeties: Justin Simmons, Denver; Micah Hyde﻿, Buffalo and Budda Baker﻿, Arizona (tie)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker: Daniel Carlson﻿, Las Vegas

Punter: Bryan Anger﻿, Dallas

Kick Returner: Andre Roberts﻿, Los Angeles Rams

Punt Returner: Jakeem Grant﻿, Chicago

Special Teamer: Matthew Slater﻿, New England and Ashton Dulin﻿, Indianapolis (tie)

Long Snapper: Josh Harris, Atlanta

Copyright Associated Press 2022

