2021 All-Pro Team picks on offense: Why Packers, Chiefs, Colts deserve multiple selections

Ekeler might be a bit of a surprise pick, but he lands here for two key reasons. First, he's a vital piece in Los Angeles' offense, posting eight games with 100-plus scrimmage yards (tied for the fourth most in the NFL), and when he's not out there, it's easy to see how much the Chargers miss him. Perhaps more importantly, Ekeler is tied for the league lead with Jonathan Taylor in total scrimmage touchdowns with 20. He leads all running backs in receiving yards (647) and receiving touchdowns (eight), posting the most scrimmage touchdowns by a Chargers player since Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson had 31 (28 rushing, three receiving) in 2006. That's quantifiable value, and that's enough to earn him this spot even without diving into the Next Gen Stats.