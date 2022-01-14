RB Index: Who is the NFL's next great running back? Plus, the final top-15 rankings at the position

I liked Williams heading into the 2021 NFL Draft, where the Denver Broncos ended up snagging him with the third pick of the second round. In my estimation, he offered great acceleration, physicality and the natural ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. Williams put all of that on display this season, even though he split time with accomplished veteran Melvin Gordon. The rookie finished with 903 rush yards on 203 carries, going step for step with the experienced Gordon (203 carries, 918 yards) throughout the season. Pretty impressive work for both backs, considering Denver's offensive line ranked just 19th in yards before contact per carry, per Pro Football Focus. Another PFF stat that speaks to Williams' beastliness as a ball carrier: His 64 forced missed tackles on run plays were second in the entire league, behind only Taylor's 67 -- and the Colts star had 129 more carries! That's a testament to Williams' good vision, speed, power and sheer determination to gain the extra yard.