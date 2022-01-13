2021 NFL playoffs: X-factor for each of the 14 teams

Yeah, Minkah's a former first-round pick with two All-Pro nods, but I just had to include him in this file, given how crucial a role he plays. The safety is one of the most important defenders on a defense that will need to play A+ football in order for Pittsburgh to advance in the tournament. Fitzpatrick is an instinctive center fielder with a nose for the ball and enough range to cover the field from numbers to numbers. As the rare ballhawk with big-hit ability, Fitzpatrick could be huge as a pass and run defender, alternating between the deep middle and the box, based on play calling.