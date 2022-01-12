2021 All-Pro Team picks on defense: Why Cowboys, Titans should receive multiple selections

Say what you want about Diggs' coverage ability on a per-snap basis (I've said plenty: read about it here), but leave any rebuttal about his interception total at home. Diggs leads the league in interceptions with 11 and at one point, was intercepting a pass per game. His 21 passes defensed are the second-most in the NFL. That combination alone would have earned him this spot, but what do the Next Gen Stats say? Well, they're pretty convincing. Diggs ranks fourth in targeted EPA at -23.3, third in ballhawk rate (meaning he's made a play on the ball -- interception or pass defensed -- on 24.4 percent of all targets), is allowing an opposing passer rating of 60.9 as the nearest defender, and is turning away expected completions at a rate of -7.2 percent. Diggs is averaging 2.8 yards of separation, which is enough space to fit a pass to an intended target, but his innate ball skills and speed allow him to close that separation in time to consistently make plays on the ball. Eleven times, those plays on the ball resulted in takeaways for Dallas, which has been vitally important for the Cowboys this season: In games in which Dallas records a takeaway, the Cowboys are 11-2. Without a takeaway, they're 1-3. Diggs has clearly made a difference in only his second season.