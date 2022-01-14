Bold Predictions

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend bold predictions: Mac Jones outduels Josh Allen; Bengals win in double OT

Published: Jan 14, 2022 at 10:14 AM

Throughout the 2021 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Super Wild Card Weekend schedule).

Nate Burleson: Mac Jones threw for a total of 164 yards in his two games vs. Buffalo during the regular season. He digs deep in his bag of tricks in Saturday night's wild-card game and leads the Patriots to an upset victory by throwing for more yards than Josh Allen.

Joe Thomas: San Francisco has featured a prolific rushing attack since Kyle Shanahan's arrival in 2017, and it continues Sunday in Dallas. With Elijah Mitchell, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Deebo Samuel splitting carries, the 49ers pile up 200 rushing yards to knock out the Cowboys in a 10-point upset victory.

Marc Ross: The Bengals and Raiders have played in some of the most thrilling games of the 2021 regular season. Facing off in the Super Wild Card Weekend opener, they compete in the first double-overtime playoff game since the Ravens beat the Broncos in the 2012 Divisional Round. Each team scores over 40 points, but Joe Burrow leads the Bengals to victory to end the Raiders' magical run of overcoming adversity.

James Jones: Odell Beckham Jr. has scored five receiving touchdowns in eight games with the Los Angeles Rams. He adds to that total with a monster three-TD performance to close out Super Wild Card Weekend.

Maurice Jones-Drew: The Bills made a point to run the ball more over the last month of the regular season, with Devin Singletary averaging 80.8 ground yards per game since Week 15, scoring five rushing TDs in the process. He nearly doubles that average by rushing for 150 yards and scoring twice against the Patriots on Saturday night.

David Carr: Jalen Hurts led all quarterbacks with 784 rushing yards this season, and he turns it up a notch in Sunday's wild-card matchup vs. Tampa Bay. The second-year signal-caller eclipses 100 yards rushing -- surpassing his previous season high of 82, which came in a loss to San Francisco in Week 2 -- to best the Bucs' third-ranked run defense.

