NFL Super Wild Card Weekend bold predictions: Mac Jones outduels Josh Allen; Bengals win in double OT

Marc Ross: The Bengals and Raiders have played in some of the most thrilling games of the 2021 regular season. Facing off in the Super Wild Card Weekend opener, they compete in the first double-overtime playoff game since the Ravens beat the Broncos in the 2012 Divisional Round. Each team scores over 40 points, but Joe Burrow leads the Bengals to victory to end the Raiders' magical run of overcoming adversity.