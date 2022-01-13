Super Wild Card Weekend game picks: Patriots upset Bills in rubber match; Cowboys edge past 49ers





This is a much better first playoff matchup for Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow than New England would have been. Las Vegas' pass rush is a problem, but Taylor learned late in the season that letting Burrow cook is the fastest solution to any shortcoming. The second-year signal-caller will take what the Raiders' defense gives him, which should be plenty because the Bengals' skill-position players are walking mismatches.





The first matchup between these teams was a slog, with a lopsided final score not indicating how difficult it was for both offenses on a day when neither topped 300 yards. Burrow has played his best football of the season since then, while newly minted top-10 QB Derek Carr played some of his worst, with a streak of turnovers and near misses. The Raiders just can’t match the Bengals’ explosiveness.