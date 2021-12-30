Week 17 NFL game picks: Chiefs best Bengals for 9th straight win; Cowboys hand Cards 4th straight loss

WHERE: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.) WHEN: 4:05 p.m. ET | CBS

SPREAD: Broncos +6.5 | O/U: 46





These have been two of the toughest teams for me to get right all year, especially the Broncos. Their defense is finally playing like Vic Fangio wants it to, and they dominated the first meeting with the Chargers only a month ago. Drew Lock played better than the numbers showed last week, but Denver's offensive line and play calling are both so uninspiring that it may not matter what the young QB does in his second start of the season. The Chargers should get a raft of key starters back from Reserve/COVID-19, while the Broncos have a lot of new additions to the list. Check back Friday for a potential score update.