Colts QB Carson Wentz activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

The Indianapolis Colts are one big step closer to having their starting quarterback available for Week 17.

﻿Carson Wentz﻿ was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

Wentz was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday and needed to be activated by Saturday at 4 p.m. ET to have a chance to play Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Next up for Wentz will be testing out of COVID-19 protocols on Sunday to be able to take the field. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday that the expectation is Wentz will be cleared on Sunday.

Wentz, who is unvaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19, but under the NFL/NFL Players Association's updated policies is eligible to return after a five-day isolation period if he is asymptomatic.

If Wentz is unable to play Sunday, rookie ﻿Sam Ehlinger﻿ will take the reins.

The Colts also activated cornerback ﻿T.J. Carrie﻿ and offensive tackle ﻿Braden Smith﻿ from the COVID list and elevated quarterback ﻿Brett Hundley﻿ and defensive tackle Chris Williams from the practice squad as COVID replacements. Indianapolis also elevated long snapper Kyle Nelson and safety ﻿Will Redmond﻿.