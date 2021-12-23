Week 16 NFL game picks: 49ers out-bully Titans; Browns knock off Packers at Lambeau





Two of the strangest teams of 2021 face off on Monday Night Football in a game that could determine their playoff fate. We don't deserve any better, but perhaps the Saints do. With the news Thursday that third-stringer rookie Ian Book will start at QB, the Saints are fighting more uphill than usual. Not to mention, the status of their standout tackles remains uncertain as of this writing. The Dolphins are so extreme with their aggressive blitzes on defense that the Saints may never pass at all. New Orleans is hyped and cohesive enough to win a game entirely on defense, but the quarterback news was enough to make me switch my pick.