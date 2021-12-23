Around the NFL

Washington activates QB Taylor Heinicke from reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Cowboys game

Published: Dec 23, 2021 at 09:25 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Washington Football Team can officially thank Garrett Gilbert for his service and resume the time of Taylor Heinicke﻿.

Washington activated Heinicke from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, the team announced. Linebacker David Mayo and tight end Temarrick Hemingway were also activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, and quarterback Jordan Ta'amu was released.

Heinicke missed Washington's rescheduled Week 15 game due to his stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning the Football Team had to quickly find a replacement for him. With Kyle Allen also on the reserve/COVID-19 list at the time, Washington was left with no other choice than to sign Gilbert off New England's practice squad and play him in the Tuesday night loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

It wasn't the best experience, as Philadelphia outgained Washington 519 to 237 and won by 10 points despite committing two turnovers. But Gilbert wasn't horrible, completing 20 of 31 passes for 194 yards.

Washington will be glad to have Heinicke back, though, with the belief he can jump-start a desperate push for the final wild-card spot in the NFC. Heinicke has seemed to improve as the year has progressed and he's grown more comfortable as the team's full-time starter, posting a 90-plus passer rating in four of his last five outings.

He'll need a few more performances like that if he hopes to get the Football Team back to the postseason for a second straight year. At 6-8 and a game out of the final wild-card opening heading into Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, Washington has no room for error.

Related Content

news

Saints preparing to start rookie QB Ian Book vs. Dolphins; Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian on COVID list

The Saints are down to their third-string quarterback as they prepare for Monday night's game against the Dolphins. New Orleans is placing ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ and ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list, leaving rookie Ian Book in line to start Week 16, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

Colts HC Frank Reich not concerned with RB Jonathan Taylor's heavy workload

It was just over a month ago that Colts HC Frank Reich publicly stated he had no issue with Jonathan Taylor's workload, and in fact, after a 27-touch outing in Week 10, Reich said then he'd like to see it increase. He certainly got his wish.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16 of 2021 NFL season

Check out the official playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

'Hard Knocks' details preparation behind Colts RB Jonathan Taylor's game-sealing TD run vs. Patriots

In episode six of HBO's 'Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts,' we get a look behind the scenes of RBs coach Scottie Montgomery coaching Jonathan Taylor ahead of his big game against the New England Patriots.
news

2022 Pro Bowl: Complete AFC roster revealed

The AFC and NFC rosters for the 2022 Pro Bowl were revealed Wednesday night on NFL Network and NFL.com.
news

2022 Pro Bowl: Complete NFC roster revealed

The AFC and NFC rosters for the 2022 Pro Bowl were revealed Wednesday night on NFL Network and NFL.com.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) still not practicing 

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not practice Wednesday, leaving his status uncertain as the team prepares for a road game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
news

Week 16 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Panthers QB Cam Newton to start vs. Bucs; Sam Darnold also will play

The Panthers will continue to deploy a two-QB system when they face the Bucs on Sunday. HC Matt Rhule told reporters Wednesday that Cam Newton will start, but Sam Darnold also will see snaps.
news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni enters COVID-19 protocol after testing positive for virus

The Philadelphia Eagles have placed head coach Nick Sirianni into COVID-19 protocol after he tested positive for the virus.
news

Broncos rule QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) out for Week 16, Drew Lock to start vs. Raiders

The Denver Broncos' playoff hopes will be in Drew Lock's hands on Sunday following the news that Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) will be ruled out. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW