NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Dec. 23

The Cleveland Browns placed another key starter on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
Center JC Tretter has tested positive. The president of the NFLPA took to Twitter on Thursday to share the news, while encouraging NFL players to "take every precaution available to them to protect themselves, their families and their teammates from this virus."
Tretter joins more than a dozen teammates on the COVID list, including quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum, running back Kareem Hunt, wideout Jarvis Landry and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills. Cleveland did activate safety Grant Delpit and offensive tackle James Hudson off the COVID list Thursday.
It remains to be seen which other players will be available for Saturday's game against the Packers, though Mayfield is expected to play. Coach Kevin Stefanski, who also recently tested positive, cleared protocols and returned to the team facility Wednesday.
Per the NFL's updated COVID protocols, fully vaccinated players who test positive can clear protocol within one day if they register two negative tests and are asymptomatic.
Injuries/COVID-19
- The Atlanta Falcons placed defensive end Marlon Davidson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said running back James Conner (heel), wideout Rondale Moore (ankle) and Max Garcia (knee) are game-day decisions. Defensive lineman Jordan Phillips (knee) will not play Sunday versus the Colts but is expected back before end of the regular season.
- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) did not practice for a second consecutive day. If Jackson continues to sit, Tyler Huntley will start under center for a second straight week.
- The Carolina Panthers placed center Pat Elflein, guard/tackle Dennis Daley and practice squad defensive end Austin Larkin on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Wide receiver D.J. Moore (hamstring) was a DNP at practice once again.
- The Chicago Bears removed quarterback Andy Dalton and defensive end Mario Edwards from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (finger) and running back Joe Mixon (ankle) were full participants in practice Thursday.
- The Dallas Cowboys are placing receiver Simi Fehoko, safety Malik Hooker and running back JaQuan Hardy on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Denver Broncos placed center Lloyd Cushenberry and offensive tackle Drew Himmelman on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Detroit Lions placed wide receiver Trinity Benson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Houston Texans designated defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker and wideout Danny Amendola to return to practice.
- The Indianapolis Colts placed guard Mark Glowinski on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Coach Frank Reich said center Ryan Kelly (personal) and safety Andrew Sendejo (concussion) will be out for Saturday versus the Cardinals.
- Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was listed as a full participant a day after he was a DNP due to illness, while tight end Darren Waller (knee/back) was a DNP once again.
- The Los Angeles Rams activated defensive backs Antoine Brooks Jr. and JuJu Hughes and tight end Johnny Mundt from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Running back Cam Akers, who has not played this season after tearing his Achilles in July, has been designated to return to practice.
- The Minnesota Vikings placed running back Dalvin Cook on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Minnesota also placed practice squad corner Tye Smith on the COVID list and activated receiver Dan Chisena and practice squad Kyle Hinton from the COVID list.
- The New Orleans Saints placed quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian, safeties Malcolm Jenkins and Jeff Heath, offensive linemen James Carpenter and Jordan Mills, linebacker Kaden Elliss, defensive end Jalyn Holmes and defensive tackle Christian Ringo on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Saints offensive linemen Terron Armstead (knee) and Ryan Ramczyk (knee) did not practice Thursday, while defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder) was limited.
- New York Giants coach Joe Judge said wideout Kadarius Toney, linebacker Oshane Ximines and safety J.R. Reed were cleared to rejoin the team Thursday from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette and linebacker Lavonte David were placed on injured reserve Thursday. Wide receiver Antonio Brown (ankle) was limited in practice and receiver Mike Evans (hamstring) did not practice for a second day in a row.
- Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Kendall Lamm announced on social media that he has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Thursday night's game against the 49ers.
- The Washington Football Team activated quarterback Taylor Heinicke, linebacker David Mayo, tight end Temarrick Hemingway and safety Darrick Forrest from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Guard Zack Bailey was placed on the COVID list.
Roster moves
- The Chicago Bears signed linebacker Sam Kamara to the active roster and linebacker Ledarius Mack to the practice squad.
- The Denver Broncos signed running back Damarea Crockett to the practice squad.
- The Houston Texans are signing kicker Dominik Eberle to the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- The Kansas City Chiefs are signing punter Johnny Townsend, brother of K.C. starting punter Tommy Townsend, to its practice squad, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
- The Minnesota Vikings signed running back AJ Rose to the practice squad.
- The Tennessee Titans activated wide receiver A.J. Brown (chest) off injured reserve ahead of tonight's game against the 49ers.
- The Washington Football Team released quarterback Jordan Ta'amu from the the practice squad.