NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Dec. 23

Dec 23, 2021
The Cleveland Browns placed another key starter on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.

Center JC Tretter has tested positive. The president of the NFLPA took to Twitter on Thursday to share the news, while encouraging NFL players to "take every precaution available to them to protect themselves, their families and their teammates from this virus."

Tretter joins more than a dozen teammates on the COVID list, including quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum﻿, running back Kareem Hunt, wideout Jarvis Landry and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills﻿. Cleveland did activate safety Grant Delpit and offensive tackle James Hudson off the COVID list Thursday.

It remains to be seen which other players will be available for Saturday's game against the Packers, though Mayfield is expected to play. Coach Kevin Stefanski, who also recently tested positive, cleared protocols and returned to the team facility Wednesday.

Per the NFL's updated COVID protocols, fully vaccinated players who test positive can clear protocol within one day if they register two negative tests and are asymptomatic.

Injuries/COVID-19

Roster moves

  • The Chicago Bears signed linebacker Sam Kamara to the active roster and linebacker Ledarius Mack to the practice squad.
  • The Denver Broncos signed running back Damarea Crockett to the practice squad.
  • The Houston Texans are signing kicker Dominik Eberle to the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • The Kansas City Chiefs are signing punter Johnny Townsend﻿, brother of K.C. starting punter Tommy Townsend, to its practice squad, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
  • The Minnesota Vikings signed running back AJ Rose to the practice squad.
  • The Tennessee Titans activated wide receiver A.J. Brown (chest) off injured reserve ahead of tonight's game against the 49ers.
  • The Washington Football Team released quarterback Jordan Ta'amu from the the practice squad.

