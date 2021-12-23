Titans activate WR A.J. Brown (chest) from injured reserve ahead of 'TNF' vs. 49ers

Tennessee is welcoming back a key target for Ryan Tannehill.
The Titans are activating receiver A.J. Brown from injured reserve with the intent of playing him Thursday night against the 49ers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.
Brown has not played since Week 11 due to a chest injury. He did not experience any setbacks during the week of practice, per Rapoport, leading to his activation for the prime-time affair.
Without Brown and teammate Julio Jones, who also is expected to play, the Titans' passing game has taken a significant step back. Tennessee has thrown for over 150 yards just once in its last three games -- two of them losses. Tannehill has struggled as well, posting two passer ratings below 70 in the losses.
With Brown back in the mix, Tennessee will be expected to be better through the air, though his workload remains to be seen. Before his exit, Brown caught 46 passes for 615 yards and three touchdowns. The third-year receiver began his NFL career with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, but he would need remarkable production over the final three weeks of the season to extend his streak.
The Titans will face a tough test Thursday night against the league's seventh-ranked passing defense in San Francisco. They'll hope Brown improves their chances of earning their 10th win in what is suddenly a tight race for the AFC South.